Watch: Indian techie says Singapore’s clean streets make people treat the city “like a temple”

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A video explaining why Singapore is so clean went viral after being posted by an Indian professional based in Singapore.

In the video, the tech professional says that clean and orderly roads and spaces influence people’s behavior. He says that people care more about being clean and orderly in the roads, parks, and even the public transport areas.

He even used the example of being in a temple to describe the effect. A temple is usually kept clean and orderly, and being in a temple influences people not to litter.

Singapore is an example of a place that has the strictest civic regulations. There are even people who get fined for being unclean or disorderly in public spaces and litter, spit, or even vandalize. Many people begin to adjust to this unspoken rule to help keep places clean.

The video received a lot of reactions in a short period of time. People appreciated his explanation of how the environment has an influence on people’s everyday behavior and habits. People commented that they desire to keep an area clean when it is clean.

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The video started discussions about urban behavior in various countries. Many commenters remarked that the reason for Singapore being one of the cleanest cities in the world is because of the strong enforcement of the law, civic education, and the involvement of the public.

Once more, the viral post reignited the debate on urban planning, the enforcement of policies, and the civic responsibility of the citizens in a city.

Watch video here:

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