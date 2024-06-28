WATCH: Indian-origin truck driver in US buys 5 BHK home worth Rs 2 crore

Buying one’s own home in the United States is dream for many people. Meanwhile, an Indian-origin truck driver bought a five-bedroom house worth Rs 2 crore in US.

The video of the house has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @himalyanshaqiri. The user has shared the video with a caption that read, “A Truck driver in the USA has a Jeep Compass in his garage while in India some IIT/IIM graduate (with the help of his generation wealth) and working 9 to 9 will be hardly able to afford a decent 3 bhk in Noida in 2024. Biggest lie ever told was “life is easy in India.”

Notably, not just a house, but the Indian-origin man also has a Jeep Compass parked in his garage. After being shared, the video has garnered over 7.96 lakh views, while over five thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Land is cheaper in the US than in India.” Another person wrote, “An average truck driver in USA earns more than the average engineer in India.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Truck driver earns around 80k USD that translates to almost 60-70 lakhs in INR. Howmany people in India earn that much?” Another person commented, “You have not seen small towns. Many drivers, have struck fortune. It’s about grabbing the opportunity at the right time.” A fifth person wrote, “Have stayed in a host of countries. Can easily say India is extremely costly as well as based on PPP.”