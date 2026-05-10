Watch: Indian Man travels 6000 KM to see Doraemon house in Japan

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A video has gone viral on the internet in which a Indian man is seen visiting Japan to relive his childhood memories of watching Doraemon on TV.

Doraemon is an iconic Japanese manga and anime series created by Fujiko F. Fujio in 1969, featuring a robotic cat from the 22nd century who travels back in time to assist a lazy, unlucky young boy named Nobita Nobi.

Every Indian must have watched this cartoon atleast once in their life and a fan of the cartoon who always longed to visit the real world of Doraemon travelled all the way to Japan to witness the house, streets and the cartoonistic sunset there.

The video is uploaded by ‘sarthaksachdevva’, a 19-year-old Instagram user. Who fulfilled his childhood dream and also shared it with others so that they manifest the same for them in some part of their lives.

“Aaj main 6000 km dhur India se Japan aa chuka hu bachpan se merko yaha aana tha bas iske liye, (shows the real life Doraemon house) following which he shows Doraemon school and says bhai peeche hai mere wahi Doraemon ka cartoon wala school, and then shows the streets in which nobita used to run home from school whether with happiness or after being upset and searching for Doraemon. Then in the video comes the sunset which we all used to see in the cartoon in our childhood. He then says that sachmain esa lgrha hai ki doreamon ke kisi episode main aagya hu.”

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The video has garnered 2.4 million likes, 13.1k comments.

In the comment section, users are seen feeling the nostalgia and also says that they manifest the same for themselves. One user says, “Bhai par wo Doraemon nhi mil sakta kya 😭 Zindagi sawarne ke liye 🤌” Another user says, “Wow din then bachpen ke jas se ko ake childhood memories recreate karte chale jaata yaar ❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺😭” Third user says, “Nice video Bhai aapane to mujhe purane din yad dila diye 🥹🥹”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarthak Sachdeva (@sarthaksachdevva)