WATCH: Indian man mocks Japan’s bullet train delay, says ‘5G SIMs not available’

Japans train deserves a special place in the world as they run without any delay. The world-known Shinkansen is a role model for all the rail services in the world. In fact, delays on trains are so rare here, and when they actually do happen, the railway staff offers sincere and profuse apologies, exemplifying the quintessential Japanese blend of precision, politeness and hospitality.

However, a recent disruption to a bullet train created surprise among passengers, casting a rare shadow on Japan’s legendary reputation for punctuality and efficiency. A video shared on social media by an Indian traveler while riding a bullet train displayed the frustration of a specific bunch of passengers waiting on a delayed train. This particular train was scheduled to depart at a specific time but was postponed by an hour and a half.

In the video, the man wittily remarks, “We’ve heard Japan boasts 7G and trains never run late, and even if they’re just 2 minutes late, they apologise.” He also jokingly added, “There’s no seating available, and it’s already freezing in winter.”

The man further compared his expectations about Japan’s technological advancements to his experience at the airport. “We received 3G SIM cards at the airport,” he said. “It’s said that 7G has hit Japan but unfortunately, could not catch a glimpse of it there, and the SIM for 5G is quite costly.”

He summed up the video by saying, “Apne jaisa hi hai (It’s just like India).” A hilarious take on the reputation of punctual Japan and its cutting-edge technology, the video quickly became viral on social media. Many viewers laughed at the video as it depicted a very rare instance of Japan delaying something – indeed, a place that takes massive pride in being punctual, particularly when talking about the bullet trains.

WATCH the viral video here: