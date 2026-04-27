Watch: Indian Girl says she manages job along with school everyday

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Abroad and India’s student life are very different as in abroad people have to earn on their own to pay the fees and take care of their own expenses. But in India maximum population is dependent on their parents until they complete their college and have a job.

Student life in India is different from that of abroad, In India fees, pocket money and other expenses are provided by their parents. In abroad student have to work part time and manage school or college as well and are more independent.

A video of a girl sharing her daily routine in which she stays she has been stuck in a loop which only includes school, job and home every day. The girl works in Starbucks as a part time.

The video is uploaded by villayaticheli on her Instagram and has gone viral on the internet. It has garnered 777k views, 37.6k likes and 27 comments.

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In the comment section people are seen getting inspired by her for her hard work as a school student. One user says, “Yarrr i need a motivation from u😭🫡” Another user says, “Your inspirational. Keep going on your grind. And stay Happy. You got this.” Third user says, “If you are happy that’s enough for a life 🙌”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYOTI KHARAYAT (@villayaticheli)