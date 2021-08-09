Watch: Hyderabad man dancing in middle of the road; Video goes viral

A video of a man dancing right in the middle of a busy road where cars were seen zooming past him in a dangerously close range has gone viral on social media. The footage was shared by Cyberabad Traffic Police on their Twitter page on Thursday.

In the video, the man can be seen hastily crossing the road and dangerously passing through the moving traffic. Once, the road got a little clear he stepped on to the middle and breaks into an impromptu dance.

The footage is from Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge situated in the Hyderabad’s Madhapur area. The incident was caught on a nearby traffic camera and later posted by Cyberabad Traffic Police on social media.

The Police shared the video with the caption, “Do not do stunts and dances on the road,” in Telugu. The Traffic Police shared the video in order to warn people about Road safety.

The video has garnered many like and comments. While the authority was discouraging such activities many twitter users expressed their disappointment and said that just posting awareness videos won’t work, and the pedestrians should also be fined.

Amidst the trolls and sarcastic comments, one user wrote, “Atleast , After Taking so much Risk don’t do Cheap Dance!,” while many people also thanked the authority for creating awareness and reprimanding people who indulge in such activities.

Watch video here: