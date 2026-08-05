Watch: Hyderabad man applauds Rapido driver for returning lost wallet, wins hearts online

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A Rapido auto driver’s honest act impressed the internet as a man recounted how the driver returned his lost wallet amid hard times.

Parv Sharma, a Hyderabad resident took to his Instagram handle and shared his unfortunate experience of him losing his wallet while on his way to a hospital. He also mentioned he was sick with high fever.

Sharma and his wife after seeing their specialist doctor and getting their medicines, realized he didn’t have his wallet.

Tensed about losing money, wallet and cards at a time when he felt very bad, he called the driver with concern if his wallet was left in the auto.

The auto driver, who is identified as Naresh, responded that the wallet was with him and was kept safe with him.

He also reassured Sharma that it would be delivered to him after completing the current journey.

With his kindness, he even kept sharing his WhatsApp live location for few hours with Sharma, so that they both know about where the wallet was at any given time.

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This kind and honest behavior towards a passenger has touched the hearts of thousands online with comments flooding for the post.

One user wrote, “Mad respect for naresh!” “because of people like him , humanity still exists,” another added.

In the video Sharma can also be seen requesting Rapido to reward this driver for his honesty and good work.

Watch the video here:

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