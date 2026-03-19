Watch: Hundreds of Olive Ridley hatchlings released into sea in Tamil Nadu, boosting conservation efforts

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This is a low-profile yet impactful conservation effort by the Forest Department in Tamil Nadu, where they have been putting hundreds of the Olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings into the sea as another move towards ensuring the survival of one of the most endangered marine species globally.

The eggs were collected at the susceptible nesting locations along the coast, and then the hatchlings were reared in secure hatcheries. As soon as they came up, they were edgewise directed towards the shore by officials and volunteers, and they, having started, began their instinctive journey into the sea.

In the eastern coast of India, the Olive Ridleys come annually during the nesting season to lay eggs. Some of these eggs are, however, endangered by predators, human activity, and environmental threats of the environment.

In response, forest teams take eggs to hatcheries that are safer, and keep them under observation until they hatch- normally in 45 to 60 days. This goes a long way in ensuring that they survive through the most sensitive part of their life cycle.

The release will be a part of an extended program that will involve:

Beach patrols (at night) to find nesting sites.

Induced egg protection by controlled incubation.

The engagement of communities in conservation motivates them.

Hatchling releases are cut off by monitoring safe entry into the sea.

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After release, the hatchlings have to go through a long and uncertain voyage. The percentage of those who made it to adulthood is very small, and therefore every successful release counts towards maintaining the population.

Tamil Nadu has been gradually reinforcing its turtle preservation initiatives, and several hatcheries have been established in coastal districts. Such initiatives not only save the species but also increase knowledge about the vulnerability of marine ecosystems.

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