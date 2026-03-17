Watch: Humanoid robot escorted away by police in Macau after startling elderly woman

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A peculiar sight in Macau has been given the attention of the internet, in which a humanoid robot was taken by the police after it scared an old woman passing by.

It was a Unitree G1 that allegedly encroached upon an older woman aged 70 years when she stood by the side of a residential environment. The fact that the machine came abruptly behind her shocked her, and she displayed a clearly disturbed response.

People rushed to watch the proceedings, and the woman was reported to be screaming in fear because she did not know what the machine was about to do to her.

Soon, police officers came to the scene and are seen transporting the robot, which was also captured on video and has since gone viral. When most of the online media referred to it as a robot arrest, the police were merely clearing the machine in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The robot was also sent back to its operator, who had been either operating or overseeing it during what must have been a demonstration or a test.

Although there was no touch, the woman was carried to a medical examination to be on the safe side since she was in shock. After that, she was said to be stable.

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The incident has elicited new fears regarding the utilization of humanoid robots in the streets, particularly in areas with high population density. This raised many questions on the part of online users, who wondered if there is a need for more overt instructions on how to avoid such cases, especially among elderly citizens who might not be conversant with such technology.

Meanwhile, others took the incident as a joke, naming it the first robot arrested.

Watch video here:

The First Humanoid Robot Arrested by Police🤖👮‍♀️ One night in Macau, a citizen was taking a walk with his humanoid robot (Unitree G1). A passing woman yelled at him (perhaps frightening her), essentially saying, “Why bother with this when there are so many other things to do?… pic.twitter.com/moCBhsDeRW — CyberRobo (@CyberRobooo) March 7, 2026