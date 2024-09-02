Watch: Huge snake spotted crawling on street of Hyderabad, Goosebumps inducing video goes viral

Several place across India is experiencing flood-like situation due to heavy rains. Among them is Hyderabad, which has received heavy rain for the past few days leading to a flood-like situation across the city.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains has caused the wild animals to venture into cities. Recently, a huge Burmese python was spotted in the city. The goosebumps inducing video of the reptile has gone viral on internet. The snake was rescued near the Mir Alam Tank in Hassannagar, where the six-foot python was spotted on Saturday evening.

Videos doing the rounds on the internet show glimpses of the deadly snake and also the snake catcher with it. “A large snake was rescued in the Hassan Nagar area by professional snake rescuer, Mir Shakeel Ali. The snake was found after the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on August 31.,” a user wrote.

Watch video here:



— Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos (@habeeb_masood)

The appreance of the giant python attracted the attention of many curious people. They were seen clicking pictures and videos of the snake. After some time, the snake helpline was informed and professional snake catcher Mir Shakeel Ali caught the reptile and it would be released into the wild.

As per reports, the Mir Alam Tank has seen many wild snakes emergence than other place. The sighting of snakes become more frequent especially during monsoons.

Meanwhile, the heavy rains have hit Hyderabad city have closed schools and colleges on Monday. And the traffic police have also urged companies to allow their employees to work from home.

“In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the IMD, I request all IT and ITES companies to encourage work from home on September 2 (Monday),” said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad.

And the weather department has forecasted that there will be no respite from the rain. A red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places of Telangana has been issued. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rains in some places.