Watch: Huge snake gets bitten by another large snake

In a scary video recently it was seen that a huge snake gets bitten by another large snake. It has been believed that the snake that bites the large snake is a female. The video has gone viral on internet.

Shared by user rijeshkv_80 to Instagram the video was uploaded on May 9 and so far it has already grabbed 666,469 likes. The caption of the post has been written in Telugu which when translated to English reads, “Be very careful in the extreme heat.. Population center…”

We can see in the video that a huge snake is moving forward while the cameraman is shooting from its tale side. Soon, the huge snake finds another large snake blocking its way with erected hoods. Within no time the second snake bites the huge snake and an unusual thing happened. Taking into account the size of the first snake, it had been speculated that after the first bite by the second snake, probably this huge snake will put up a fierce fight. And most probably the winner would also be this huge snake. Yet, nothing like this happened. Only getting bitten by the second small snake once, this huge snake surrenders, moves back and starts fleeing the scene.

Watching the video Instagram users were came up with many interesting comments. Yet, most of them resorted to two things. A few of the users maintained that the second snake is a female and as in human family life, it is sometimes seen that the lady overpowers the hubby, in this case the small snake bit the huge snake just once, and this one gave in. A user commented in Hindi which can be translated as — We will have to obey the saying of brother wife. “Universal law of husband and wife,” another comment reads.

Yet another few users pointed out that whatever scary scene may be, the cameraman never dies. “Again, Camera man never dies!” commented a writer. And this statement was commented by many users.

Watch the video here: