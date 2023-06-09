Watch how two girl students get stuck between truck and bus but escape unhurt

A horrific video of two students who miraculously escaped unhurt after getting stuck between a truck and a bus has gone viral on the social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident took place at 7.45 AM on June 6 at Mavoor of Kerala’s Kozhikode. In the 18-second video, it can be seen that two girl students were going on a scooty.

The mortorcycle-borne students were just behind the moving bus. While they were trying to overtake the bus, a truck came from the opposite directions, following which they got stuck between the truck and the bus.

The students fell down after hitting the truck but fortunately they escaped unhurt. Both the truck and the bus stopped all of a sudden. Soon, the bike rider got up and was seen saying something to the driver of the bus. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras of the bus.

(Video credit: The News Revivers)