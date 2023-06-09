Watch how two girl students get stuck between truck and bus but escape unhurt

Offbeat
By Subadh Nayak 0
Students get stuck between truck and bus

A horrific video of two students who miraculously escaped unhurt after getting stuck between a truck and a bus has gone viral on the social media platforms.

According to reports, the incident took place at 7.45 AM on June 6 at Mavoor of Kerala’s Kozhikode. In the 18-second video, it can be seen that two girl students were going on a scooty.

The mortorcycle-borne students were just behind the moving bus. While they were trying to overtake the bus, a truck came from the opposite directions, following which they got stuck between the truck and the bus.

Must Read

People on road scared, hide themselves when a girl learning…

Viral elderly Sikh couple is back with another dance video…

The students fell down after hitting the truck but fortunately they escaped unhurt. Both the truck and the bus stopped all of a sudden. Soon, the bike rider got up and was seen saying something to the driver of the bus. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras of the bus.

(Video credit: The News Revivers)

You might also like
Offbeat

Woman asks if 40 LPA salary enough in India, gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Offbeat

Cardiologist, who performed 16k heart surgeries, died of heart attack

Offbeat

Viral Video: Food vendor makes pav bhaji ice cream, Will you want to taste it

Offbeat

Viral video: Woman dance to ‘Radha Kaise Na Jale’ at Times Square in New…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans