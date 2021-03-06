Watch How These Cute Girls React After Their Father Shaved His Head For Very First Time

An amusing video of two little children who failed to recognise their father is going viral on different social media platforms. The cute twins could not recognize their father when he came near to them after shaving his head.

A TikTok video of 37-second long video has been shared by a Twitter user named Aqualady (@Aqualady6666). In the video, which is said to be that of TikTok user Jonathan Normoyle, it is seen that his two twin daughters could not recognise him as he looked all clean-shaven. But what was so cute to notice was that one of the little girls tried to protect her sister, who started crying after seeing her father.

“I shaved for the first time in a while and my girls did not recognize me, and the one was trying to protect her sister,” the father of the two from Ohio told Newsflare, as reported by the indianexpress.com.

The adorable gesture of the twin girl won hearts of millions of people due to which the video has gone viral on different social network sites. On Twitter alone, the video has got over 4 million views and 181.7K likes.

Watch the video here: