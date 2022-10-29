Watch how snake suddenly comes out of drain, notices people’s movement and then did this

snake comes out of drain

Several videos of snakes are shared on different social media platforms every day. However, a video of a snake that has now surfaced on the internet is completely different. In this video, one can see that a snake suddenly comes out of a drain on the middle of the road. It spreads its hood and notices people’s movement. And then, what the reptile did was absolutely shocking.

In this video, which has been shared on the Instagram handle of animalsinthenaturetoday, one can see how the snake is watching people coming and going on the road after coming out of the gutter. After some time, it starts to cross the road.

However, it gets sacred when a speeding car comes in between. Soon, then the reptile ran back towards the drain.

Watch the viral video:

