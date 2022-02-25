Watch how newborn infants are kept amid Russia-Ukraine war

There is no doubt that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused massive devastation. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that 137 Ukrainians, military and civilian were killed due to the attack by Russia.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several world leaders have expressed their concerns. Several of them have advised both the leaderships to end the war through dialogues.

In the meantime a heart touching video of some newborn infants has come to the fore now. The video has been shared on the Twitter page of one Mithun Verma (@Kmithun_)

“Wow…. this video is came from Ukraine where these newborn babies spending the first day of their lives in bomb shelter…,” read the caption of the video.

Watch the video here: