Watch how man gives bath to king cobra & rattlesnake using bare hands!

Snakes are elongated, limbless, carnivorous reptiles of the suborder Serpentes. Like all other squamates, they are ectothermic, amniote vertebrates covered in overlapping scales and they are considered to be one of the most feared reptiles in the world. More than 3000 species of snakes are there in the world. Out of which, the king cobra is considered to be the most dangerous one. Likewise, the rattlesnakes are also very poisonous. A report of the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that about 81,000 to 1,38,000 people die due to snake bites annually.

Most of the people are so scared of the slithering animals that they maintain their safe distance from the reptile. However, there are some people who dare and play with the snakes like their friends.

A video which was posted on the YouTube page named Chandler’s Wild Life on Jul 11, 2019 is going viral yet again. So far it has got 13,610,261 viewership. Likewise, 180 thousand people have liked the video, while 28,320 of them have commented on the video.

The 18.53-minute long video shows a man putting up a daredevil stunt by bathing a king cobra and a rattlesnake using bare hands.

Watch the video here: (Credit: YouTube/Chandler’s Wild Life)