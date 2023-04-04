Watch how deer visits man with his entire herd to express gratitude for saving him

Deer visits man who saved him: A heartwarming video has surfaced on social media which shows how a deer comes with his entire herd to express gratitude to the man who had saved him.

The short video which was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows that a particular deer was tangled in metal wires while it tried to jump over the wires.

However, a man who saw the situation of the deer helped the animal. He lifted up the deer’s hind legs and gently lifted them up and released them. He then, with an aim to comfort it, petted and caressed the distressed animal.

What surprised the man the most was the same deer and its herd visited the man’s house as a mark of their gratitude.

“Wild animals feel obliged. They have strong emotions💕 Here the deer comes with his entire herd and expresses gratitude to the man who had saved him❤️ (WA fwd)” Susanta Nanda captioned the video.

Watch the viral video of deer visits man who saved him: