Watch how bride and groom suddenly started beating-up each other during marriage

Videos related to marriage are being shared on social media platforms these days. Some of such videos are so amusing and funny that they become viral within no time. Some social media users even want to watch those videos time and again. One such video has now surfaced. The video is related to the bride and groom in which both of them are doing such thing that you will make you roll in the floor laughing.

In the few seconds of the video which has been shared on the Instagram page of official_viralclips, it can be seen that the bride and groom are on the stage. After some rituals of the marriage are completed, both stood up and the bride feeds sweets to her future husband. But as she was feeding him very forcefully, he too did the same when his turn came.

Irate over the groom’s forceful action, the bride started to slap him in front of everyone.