Watch how bride and groom funnily ‘steal’ money during their wedding

Thousands of videos related to marriage are available on the internet. Some of them are so funny that once you see them, you cannot stop laughing. One such old video has surfaced yet again. In this viral video, the newly married couple did such a thing in their own marriage that everyone was amused and laughed aloud.

The short video has been shared on the Instagram page of patiale_wale_chacha_ji. In this video, it can be seen that the bride and groom are on the stage with some of their family members and guests. They were seen dancing and looking very happy. In the meantime, one of the well-wishers decently rounded the money around the couple before showering it at them.

But then, some funny thing happened when the bride asked the groom to collect the currency notes which were scattered on the stage. Following her signs, the groom also gradually bent down and picked up the note that was on the stage. The bride also gave a currency note to the groom secretly, which made the groom laugh.

The video of the newly married couple stealing the money from their wedding stage has gone viral as several social media users liked, shared and have given comments on it. Watch the viral video here: