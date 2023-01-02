Watch how 15-feet long King Cobra repeatedly tries to bite rescuer

Soro: A video of a king cobra is going viral now. The video which belongs to Odisha’s Balasore district shows how the king cobra, which is assumed to be over 15 feet long, repeatedly tried to bite the rescuer.

Some people while working in a mining area in Soro of the district reportedly saw the deadly snake and informed the snake helpline members about it.

Soon, a snake catcher reached the spot and rescued the snake. In the process, the king cobra repeatedly tried to bite the rescuer.

A huge crowd had gathered to see the snake rescue. Some of them were seen terrified as the reptile attempted to run toward them. However, the snake helpline member used all his skills and experience and rescued the snake barehanded.

Later, the snake was released in a safe forested area.Watch the viral video here:

