Watch: Hilarious encounter of 2 men arriving in hotel with each other’s spouses in this viral video

A viral video circulating on Instagram, left the netizens rolling with laughter as two men encountered the infidelity of their partners in a rather hilarious way. This Instagram viral video shared by account rue_xyz and has garnered lakhs of views.

In the video, a couple checked into a hotel and entered their room after keeping their footwear on the outside. After a while another couple checked in a room across the corridor. However, the second man seemed little suspicious on discovering the sandals of the woman from the first room.

To get his suspicion cleared, the knocked on the door. The man from the first room wearing vests opened the door. As the two men spoke, the woman from the second room comes out of the room to check. To her dismay, she notices her husband in vests and runs away.

Utterly shocked, the man from the first room dropped to the floor. Later gaining some courage, took the man from the second room by his collar for having illicit affair with his wife. The other man pleaded guilty.

Just then the tables turned and the second man’s wife appeared from the first room. Noticing her husband on the other side, she immediately shut the door behind her while the two men continued their quarrel but this time the man from the first room pleading guilty. This unexpected twist sent the viewers on a laughter riot.

The netizens were quick to realise that the video is a scripted one for entertainment purposes. It was simply created for content-generation and entertainment purposes. A user commented,” LHS_RHS ! Hence proved.” Another comment read,” Double displacement reaction.” A third comment read,” Moral of the story never leave your footwear outside.” Another user wrote,” Haters will say this scripted” in a sarcastic tone.

Watch the video here:

