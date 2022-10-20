Watch: Gym trainer dies of heart attack while sitting on chair in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: In a tragic incident, a gym trainer died of heart attack while sitting on his chair in Ghaziabad district of Uttar-Pradesh.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the building.

The gym trainer, identified as Adil (33), owned a gym in the Shalimar Garden area of Ghaziabad and used to exercise daily. He recently ventured into the property dealing business. The incident took place at 7 pm while he was sitting in is office. He suddenly suffered a heart attack and rolled backwards on the chair.

His aides rushed Adil to the hospital nearby but he died on the way.

Adil’s family said he was complaining of fever for past few days but did not stop going to the gym. Adil has four children and his entire family is in shock.

Watch the video: