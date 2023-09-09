WATCH: Group Of college students dances To ‘Oo Antava’, Internet amazed

In the digital age, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have become integral parts of our lives. From time to time, we stumble upon viral videos that captivate our attention. Recently, a group dance video on ‘Oo Antava mama’ has taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers in awe.

The mesmerizing performance features a group of college students showcasing their dance moves to the hit song “Oo Antava.” The video, initially shared by Instagram user Vedangi Sharad Bhujbal, with the caption, “My favourite moment’ from Onam 23”

The video begins with a group of students donning traditional attire, taking center stage to groove to this popular track from the movie “Pushpa.” Their exceptional dance skills drew thunderous applause from the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedangi Sharad Bhujbal (@_schediast_)

Despite being posted just a few days ago, this viral sensation has already garnered over 2.6 million views, along with numerous likes and comments.

The catchy song “Oo Antava” hails from the 2021 movie “Pushpa: The Rise” and features the talented duo of Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in its visuals. This foot-tapping number is brought to life by the melodious voice of Kanika Kapoor, with lyrics penned by Raqueeb Alam.