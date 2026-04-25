WATCH: Groom wears 100-feet-long garland made of Rs 500 notes in Rajasthan

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Rajasthan: A video of a groom climbing a ladder to wear a 100-feet-long garland reportedly made of Rs 500 notes has gone viral on the internet. The incident reportedly took place in Bamanwadi village under the Jurahara police station limits in the Mewat region of Rajasthan’s Deeg. According to sources, the video was reportedly recorded during a wedding ritual.

The 20-second video shows the groom climbing a ladder to reach the height required to wear the unusually long garland. The garland was so long that several people on the ground has to support and balance its length. The garland is said to be made of Rs 500 Indian Rupees notes.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the garland was part of a local tradition and was hired and not illegally acquired.

The garland was reportedly worn by two groom who were said to be unvle and his nephew during the ceremony. As there was only one garland, both grooms used it.

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The village sarpanch said that such garland such practices are customary in the region and people can rent these in Nuh in Haryana.

Watch the video here: