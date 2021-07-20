Watch | Groom runs away from wedding ceremony after seeing bride

Weddings are a time to rejoice an unconditional bond of love. You might have watched movies where the bride or groom runs away from their marriage with their loved ones.Recently, a video has gone viral, showing a groom running away from wedding venue in the middle of the sindoor ceremony.

In the video, the bride and groom are seen sitting at the wedding Sindoor ceremony together. They are surrounded by their family members. While the groom stood up for completing the Sindoor ceremony but something out of the ordinary had happened and the groom ran away from the ceremony.

The bride is seen falling sidewards while he applies vermilion on her in the video. The groom after seeing the bride in an unconscious state the groom walks away from the venue. He even throws his headdress and garland and runs away. Some of the women are also seen catching his hand and stopping him.What had exactly happened during the ceremony is not clear yet.

This video has been shared on Instagram by Niranjan Mohapatra and has gone viral on social media. The video has got 648k views so far.