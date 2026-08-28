WATCH: Grandmother mistakes ChatGPT for real person, sweet conversation goes viral

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An Indian grandmother’s conversation with ChatGPT has gone viral on social media after it appears she’s convinced there is a real person talking to her.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Abhiruchi Bhatti and features her recording the grandmother interacting with ChatGPT without revealing it’s an AI chatbot.

Her grandmother starts talking to ChatGPT after Bhatti tells her the family has found a woman for Ashu (presumably her grandson) to marry one who is foreign but able to speak Hindi.

The conversation ends with the grandmother saying, “Both should be happy. He isn’t getting married, is he?” Bhatti replies, “Yes.”

The video has melted hearts online with users commenting how genuine and pure grandmother’s generation is.

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However, some users of the clip urged not to play these kinds of games as it is wrong to let people think they are talking to an actual person.

Watch the video here:

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