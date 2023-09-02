WATCH: Gorgeous Bride dances with friends on “London Thumakda” song

In a heartwarming viral moment, a bride and her friends have captivated social media with their fantastic dance performance to the song “London Thumkda”. People across the internet are expressing their love for this lively dance.

The viral video was originally shared on Instagram by anuradhajha_. It begins with a practice session featuring the bride and her friends. The scene then transitions to the wedding day itself, where the bride enthusiastically joins her girl gang to dance to the tune of “London Thumakda.”

While sharing the video, Anuradha wrote, “POV: I have the BEST people in life.”

Since being shared on June 21, the delightful video has garnered more than 91K likes. Numerous viewers have also taken to the comment section to share their admiration for the performance.

An individual wrote, “Never seen such a graceful dance by a bride wearing such a heavy lehenga.” A second commented, “Such a beautiful choreography.”

“Outstanding performance posted a third. A fourth said, “Best transition.” A fifth shared, “Such amazing transition!”

“London Thumakda” is a popular song from the 2014 film Queen,” featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. The song is sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar, and Neha Kakkar, with lyrics by Anvita Dutt and music composed by Amit Trivedi. It seems that this dance has not only brought joy to the bride and her friends but also to the countless viewers online.