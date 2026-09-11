WATCH: Golden Retriever waits patiently for his pani puri, internet calls him ‘pani puri star’

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A Golden Retriever is going viral after a video of the canine was posted where the dog was seen waiting patiently for pani puri.

In the viral reel posted by doobieismygolden on Instagram, the dog could be seen looking out and waiting patiently for each gulp of pani puri to be prepared and then served to him.

This peaceful wait for the street food snack to be served was highlighted in the video.

Several users online indicated how intrigued they were with the fact that the Golden Retriever had such an affinity towards pani puri.

The video has over 2 lakh views and 16 thousand likes and internet can’t stop gushing over the cuteness of the dog.

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One user commented, “No human waits this patiently for panipuri, well done doggo!”

“Ohhh I want to do a competition with him but I know I am going to loose,” another added.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐶Doobie & Daisy🌼 (@doobieismygolden)