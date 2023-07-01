Watch: Godzilla Ramen features crocodile leg shocks internet

The internet is full of content. Every now and then, you can see something new on social media. It is often the most bizarre and unusual thing that captures people’s attention. Whether it’s mind-blowing food combinations or peculiar videos, social media never fails to grab our attention. Today we came across one such video that has been blowing up the internet in the past few days, which is of a Taiwanese restaurant that recently gained sudden popularity due to its one particular food.

According to the Taiwan News, a local shop in Douliu City, Yunlin County, debuted its “Godzilla” ramen, which features crocodile meat as its main ingredient.

A Taiwanese eatery, Nu Wu Mao Kuei, has shared several videos on her Facebook page featuring their new dish. In the post, they explain that the dish is only available after pre-order. The shop offers a bowl of ramen noodles topped with a crocodile leg, and also offers normal ramen soups.

In the video, a woman can be seen enjoying and reviewing the dish. As the video starts, a large bowl of soup placed in front of the woman can be seen. She shows the crocodile leg and starts enjoying the food.

The restaurant owner claims that the crocodiles come from a Taitung farm. The usual toppings, such as eggs, baby corns, and bamboo shoots, are included in the dish, but the crocodile leg is something that is gaining popularity. Additionally, up to 40 distinct spices are used in the dish. The bowl costs up to 1,500 New Taiwan dollars (roughly $48).

Soon after the video was uploaded, it didn’t take much time for the people to express their feelings. A user shared, “Yeah, nah.” Another person added, “Don’t think so.” A third said, “Just in time to put you off your lunch.” A fourth wrote, “Ramen and Godzilla, two of my favourite things!”