WATCH: Goat born with human face, takes the internet by storm!

In a recent incident, a goat born with human face has taken the internet by storm. The incident traces back to Sironj Tehsil in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. On the 11th of November, a goat gave birth to a deformed kid, with facial features that of a human. The baby goat left the people shocked with its sheer resemblance to a human face. The baby goat was born with human-like eyes, a nose, and a mouth. Not only that, but it also had black rings around its eyes which made it look like it was wearing glasses. Covered around its face was a thick layer of white fur, which resembled a human beard.

Take a look:

The owner of the goat, Nawab Khan, said that the goat born with human face was the very first time when any of his cattle gave birth to an offspring. The news spread like wildfire and a huge mob immediately gathered around to witness the newly born creature with their eyes. People claimed that they had not seen anything so shocking, ever. Veterinarian Manav Singh said that the condition of the goat is called “head dyspepsia”. This disorder is said to be witnessed in only one of 50,000 animal births.