Watch: glimpse of sacred ritual of Panjurli Daiva tradition from coastal Karnataka

Advertisement

A beautiful yet powerful glimpse of sacred ritual of Panjurli Daiva tradition of Bhoota Kola ritual from coastal Karnataka at Sri Kshetra Mangara Daivastanais is shared on the internet.

This ritual originates from Tulu oral tradition and symbolizes guardianship of nature, justice, with a belief that it’s Lord Vishnu’s Varaha avatar or a divine spirit sent by Lord Shiva.

This ritual was also featured in the film Kantara, in which Panjurli, a a boar raised by Goddess Parvati in Kailash who was later sent on earth to protect people and provide justice. It represents the deep-rooted faith in nature and the sacred, and is considered one of the earliest Daivas in Tulu Nadu.

The video uploaded by ‘traveller_td’ and has gone viral on Instagram. The caption reads, “Bhoota Kola is an ancient ritual of coastal Karnataka where spirits Bhootas/Daivas are worshipped. Through powerful dance, music, and sacred costumes, the performer is believed to become the divine medium-blessing, guiding, and protecting the community. #bhootakola #udupi #karnataka.”

Advertisement

It has garnered 15.5k views, numerous likes and comments. The comment section of this video is spammed with fire emoji as they see the powerful ritual of Karnataka

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TANVEER DESAI | TRAVELLER GOA (@traveller_td)