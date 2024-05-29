Watch: Girl’s obscene dance in Mumbai locals sparks online outrage, Railways responds

These days people do anything to go viral over the internet. Some dance, some sing while some other people do life-threatening stunts. Adding to this, a video of a woman doing obscene dance in Mumbai Locals has sparked outrage after going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @mumbaimatterz. In the videos, the girl is seen doing obscene dance inside both general and ladies’ coaches of the Mumbai local trains and at the platform of CMST station, disturbing other commuters.

He shared the post with a caption that read, “Passengers can never travel in Peace inside #MumbaiLocals, Hawkers Beggars & now Reel makers. It’s high time @grpmumbai @drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia put an END to this Nuisance.”

After being viral, the post garnered over 85.5 thousand views, while nearly thousand users have liked the video. Reacting to the post, the Mumbai Central DRM tweeted that it has ordered the Security Department of Mumbai Division to investigate the incident and take necessary action. To this, the RPF Mumbai Division replied, “Thanks for information. Matter has been forwarded to concern officers to take necessary action.”

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “What’s this disgusting music yuck.” Another person wrote, “Bar girls earning fame and then probably getting higher returns when on job.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “this is ridiculous and should be stopped immediately.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “The obscenity outside CSMT was also the same person; wasn’t it…. It doesn’t even irk any more – disgust tolerance level up.” A fifth person wrote, “Requesting ladies compartment travellers to do hath ki safai on her lato k bhoot bato se nahi mante need to stop this virus.” Another person wrote, “Hope she is arrested for this illegal act by #police.”