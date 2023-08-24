WATCH: Girl standing on bike performs stunts with rifle, Internet reacts

Every now and then, we keep coming across sheer absurd videos created in the name of entertainment. Very often, we find videos of social media influencers performing stunts. A video of such kind surfaced online recently. In the video, a girl can be seen standing on the pillion of a bike.

However, that is not all! She could be seen holding holding pistols and waving her hands as well. The video of the same was shared on X (formerly Twitter). The incident is reportedly from Patna, Bihar. The video was shot at night. The bike was being driven by a man with the girl performing the stunt while being on the rear.

The video of the girl on bike attempting stunt with rifle shows how careless and reckless people have become. Take a look at the video here:

Netizens did not seem to be much impressed by the video. The video gained severe criticism from the people. The comments section of the post was hauled with comments. People did not step back from voicing their concerns on the video of the girl on bike attempting stunt with rifle.

Tagging Delhi police, one user commented, “Sir, will you take any action against this couple? It’s really dangerous for society.” Another user on X wrote, “Legal action should be taken on this as soon as possible.” The user even tagged the Bihar police in his comment.

What is your take on the same? Let us know.