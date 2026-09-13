WATCH: Girl on street dances with her puppy, proves happiness can be simple

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Some of the happiest moments in life can indeed be discovered in very ordinary ways. A sweet roadside video which captures an adorable moment shared by a little girl with a little puppy is getting a lot of attention over the internet.

In the clip, a little girl can be seen happily dancing with a puppy, following up with a sweet head bump of her furry mate. The puppy is in comfort of her small dance and it stays very close to her in the scene too, which also makes the little girl more adorable.

There is no sophisticated background and costly things in the scene. It is just a little girl with a puppy enjoying the company of each other, without any expectations.

Their pure innocent bond is winning the hearts over the internet, which is being called “two pure souls”.

It may have just been another playful moment for both the girl and the puppy but the simple video has presented people the most innocent kind of happy.

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The video has garnered over 23.8 million views and over 2 million likes with users flooding comments on the reel.

One user commented, “real meaning of rich and happy people,” “and when you have all you ever wanted you will realize all you ever wanted was love,” another added.

Watch the video here:

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