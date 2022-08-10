girl dance in front of buffalo
Image credit- Instagram/psycho_biihari

Watch: Girl dances in front of buffalo, what happened next will leave you giggling

By WCE 8 1,116 0

In today’s viral video, a girl can be seen dancing in front of a buffalo for no reason. However what happened next is just too funny to miss. It is often said that one should not show red flag to a bull, it angers them. But it seems like this girl did not understand this as she intentionally teases a buffalo by dancing in front of it.

In the now-viral clip, the girl first reaches to feed the buffalo. She puts fodder in the cistern before dancing crazily in front of the animal. Probably, she was trying to impress the buffalo. But, the mammal did not seem to have liked the performance, as it pushed the girl with its head making her fall.

Shared on Instagram page with the handle ‘psycho_biihari,’ the video has garnered more than 443k views and a ton of comments. The caption in the post read, “Aa Bhains meri maar (Come buffalo hit me)”

Watch Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Psycho Bihari (@psycho_biihari)

Netizens are amused by the video as they filled the comment section with funny replies. One comment read, “Can’t stop laughing” and another person asked, “Janwar Ke saamne Naachkar Kya milega ise?”

You might also like
Offbeat

King Cobra Vs Lions: Watch who wins in a hair-raising fight!

Offbeat

Man saves dog from approaching train in Mumbai, Internet praises his bravery

Offbeat

Mumbai Man Searches For Sister on Tinder To Celebrate Rakhsha Bandhan

Offbeat

Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Dance To ‘Pasoori’, Win Hearts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.