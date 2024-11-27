WATCH: Girl accidentally licks frog instead of ice cream, video goes viral

A funny video of a curious little girl is having a funny unexpected meeting with a frog has gone viral on social media. Share on Instagram by @meme.in.laws. She posted it on 14th November 2024. A side-splitting clip garnered the impressive view count of 4.3 million. Users with over 500 comments are not able to believe their eyes, with over 92,000 likes.

This comedic scene provides a scenario in which a young girl, dressed in black, is holding the frog in her right hand and an ice cream cone in the left; she is trying to lick her ice cream cone when by mistake, she ends up licking the frog. She can be shown to spit on the frog instantly as she gathers herself together and resumes licking the ice cream.

In this episode, the poor frog is left gaping with wonder at how things just turn around only to end up finding the girl that the frog tries to approach. The captioned clip goes like this – “Have you ever licked a frog?”.

Some may find the girl’s antics quite baffling, but some viewers just cannot help but burst out laughing at her foolishness. Many have been making funny remarks that frogs and ice cream do not go well together, so it really is a very light and funny video.

It may not be verified whether it is real and from where, but undoubtedly, this video has put a smile on the faces of millions of people all around the world.

WATCH the viral video here: