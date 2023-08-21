WATCH: German minister makes payment via UPI in India, embassy shares video

In recent news, Volker Wissing, Germany’s federal minister for digital and transport, made a payment using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on August 20. He made the payment at a vegetable store in New Delhi.

Post the incident, the German embassy praised India’s digital infrastructure as one of the success stories of the country. The embassy even shared a video of the German minister using UPI.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) the embassy wrote, “One of India’s success story is digital infrastructure. UPI enables everybody to make transactions in seconds. Millions of Indians use it. Federal Minister for Digital and Transport @Wissing was able to experience the simplicity of UPI payments first hand and is very fascinated.”

Take a look at the video of the German minister using UPI here:

UPI system was launched in the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) back in the year 2016. Since then, UPI has gained massive popularity. Recent reports showed over nine billion transactions every month. UPI allows the user to link multiple bank accounts to a single mobile application.

Previously, India has partnered with Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore on innovative Fintech and user friendly payment solutions. Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the partnership between India and France on the usage of UPI for payments.

As the initial step towards this partnership, Indian tourists shall be able to make UPI payment in ‘Rupees’ at the Eiffel Tower. A similar agreement was also drawn out between India’s UPI and Singapore’s PayNow. This allowed people in both the countries to conduct cross-border transactions with ease.