Watch ! Former co-stars Kangana Ranaut and LJP leader Chirag Paswan greet each other

Offbeat
By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), exchanged greetings with BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency at the Parliament complex today.

A video has gone viral on social media.

In the video one can see that in the meeting venue Kangana was seen in a mint blue saree, meeting Chirag. As they shook hands, Kangana continued to hold his hand, shared some laughs as other around them looked on.

Paswan had ventured into Bollywood and starred in a film titled “Miley Naa Miley Hum,” where Kangana Ranaut played the lead opposite him.

Recently, Paswan contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Jamui constituency, and Ranaut secured a victory in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut has allegedly slapped ‘in the face’ by CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

After the incident, police filed an FIR against the constable, who was suspended from her job.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar tries to touch Modi’s feet, but what the PM-designate did will win your heart;…

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Abhilasha 8199 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.