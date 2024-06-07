Watch ! Former co-stars Kangana Ranaut and LJP leader Chirag Paswan greet each other

New-Delhi: Chirag Paswan, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), exchanged greetings with BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency at the Parliament complex today.

A video has gone viral on social media.

In the video one can see that in the meeting venue Kangana was seen in a mint blue saree, meeting Chirag. As they shook hands, Kangana continued to hold his hand, shared some laughs as other around them looked on.

#WATCH | LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan greeted BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut ahead of the NDA Parliamentary party meeting in Parliament premises today pic.twitter.com/78BqLtaX8F — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Paswan had ventured into Bollywood and starred in a film titled “Miley Naa Miley Hum,” where Kangana Ranaut played the lead opposite him.

Recently, Paswan contested and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar’s Jamui constituency, and Ranaut secured a victory in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut has allegedly slapped ‘in the face’ by CISF constable, Kulwinder Kaur, at Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

After the incident, police filed an FIR against the constable, who was suspended from her job.