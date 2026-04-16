Watch: Foreigner shares video on social media of what her children gain from living in India

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A foreign woman named Kelsey has shared five amazing things that her four children have gained from living in India.

The video reads, “Five things my kids gain from being in India.” She also tells us about her daughter’s orgin. “Bonus reason of course is getting to stay connected to our daughter’s country of origin. That will forever be special.”

The video has gone viral on the internet and has garnered 12k likes and numerous comments. One user, Indian-origin says, “Wishing you and your family all the health and happiness! ❤️ Welcome to India!” Another user says, “India Is The Place Where When simple Tea Can Cure Your headache. And Trust Me I’ve tried it and works everytime 😅. And I’m glad that our country and our people made a positive impact on your kids as well.♥️” Third user says, “I live in the northern mountains, and believe me when I say I pay a tenth of cost I used to when living in NYC or EU. Once one finds the calm in the chaos, you can’t imagine living elsewhere. A simple example would be to find a person to talk to lol 😆 I wish your family a truly spiritual life 🧘‍♂️🪷✨️🙏😊”

The five things that Kelsey has mentioned in the reel are as follows:

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The appreciation of hospitality this culture will probably always stay at the top of my list! I love this so much, and it’s so sweet to see my kids loved on by the same people that loved and welcomed me when I first came. How NORMAL it is to turn to natural solutions first rather than OTC/prescription options. I have learned so much in this area and am now so passionate to raise my kids this way. I now run an international wellness community, and I’m not sure I would have ever had the confidence to do that if it weren’t for my time in India. Also—the fact that my kids know which essential oil to grab for all of their ailments proves natural options don’t have to be overwhelming. If you’re curious how to get started, I’d love to help. HOUSEHELP. Hands down the main thing that allows me to be available for my family, run a business, and keep my sanity while being 8,000 miles away from family is access to affordable help. My kids love having people live with us and always having a built in person to play with or ask for help when they need it. This has also been incredible for our kids’ language learning. Lower amounts of toxins in our food/more affordable groceries. I feel wayyy better here than I do when we return to the states and our grocery bill goes a lot further in India. All of the modes of transportation. When you ask them about trips that they’ve been on, they’ll always recount things like, “first we went in a taxi, then a plane, then a bus, etc.” And honestly— I don’t think we’d own a motorcycle in America. So this is something fun they’re getting to experience while we’re here. ***helmets are worn when we aren’t in our neighborhood. Don’t worry :).

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Brown |🇮🇳 (@essentiallydesi)