Watch: Foreign woman praises police after they return her lost bag in Rishikesh

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A video has gone viral in which foreigner is seen praising and thanking police by joining hands and hugging the police for getting her lost bag.

The video is shared by Uttarakhand Police on its X handle in which they have written that, “During a trip to Rishikesh, a lost bag belonging to a foreign citizen, containing a mobile phone, important documents, and cash, was found and returned by the Dehradun Police, which left him very happy and full of gratitude.”

In the video the foreign citizen was seen thanking the police for recovering her bag, she hugged one of them and praised them for their efforts. The bag contained important documents mobile phone, important documents and cash.

The video has garnered 446.8k views, 12k likes and numerous comments. One user in the comment section says, “Such honesty and promptness build trust. If good work is done, it’s also necessary to appreciate it.” Another user says, “Hearing such news fills the heart with pride, and one proudly declares, “We are Indians.” Third user says, “Dehradun Police has raised the honor of the entire country, done a very big job, thank you. All police forces in India should do equally good work just like the Dehradun Police.”

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Watch the video here:

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