Fish-shaped momos sweep social media off its feet, watch

When the word momos is heard, most people’s mouth start watering as it is one of the most loved and most demanded street foods of India. It is nothing but a juicy dumpling served hot with a red spicy sauce which makes the eater go umm when they take their first bite. It is simply delicious and an irresistible comfort food for many people.

A video uploaded by ‘mampi_debdas’ on Instagram has gone viral, in which a creator has made momos that looks like red or orange coloured fish designed beautifully with the help of knife, toothpicks and black peppercorns to confuse people with a real fish looking creative and cute momo.

When the video starts, a male creator is seen asking her wife with confusion, “mampi, where did you get this fish from” to which she responds “this is momos not a fish!” After which the female creator starts showing the recipe of the fish structure like momo that was made with the help of different colour doughs and, later mixed and cut into balls just how it is done for making puri. She also explains how to design the momo and how to make the eyes of it. And later asks her husband to taste them to which he happily says these are delicious.

The viral video is awarded with 14.8 million views, 631k likes and 3.6k comments. In the comment box people appreciate the creative design of the momo and also recommend the creator to take part in master chef India. They also ask her from where she gets such ideas. One user also appreciate the design saying that it is done very neatly along with he asks her from where she got such an awesome idea.

Watch the video here:

