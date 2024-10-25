Watch: Female cops slapping and manhandling men for traveling in ladies coach of Delhi Metro, video viral

A video of female cops slapping and manhandling men for travelling in ladies coach of Delhi Metro has gone viral. The Delhi Metro always urges men not to enter ladies coach, which is exclusively designated for women. But, some people still enter it in a hurry to reach their destination. So, the cops had to take action to clear out the ladies coach.

The viral video we are talking in an old footage shared on the social media platforms in 2010. According to reports, the incident took place inside Delhi Metro Line 2 in November 2010. The report revealed that around 40 men forcibly entered the ladies’ coach and refused to vacate despite repeated requests by DMRC and CISF officials. Which lead to protest by the female passengers demanding action against them. So, the Delhi Metro Police had to intevein and forcibly removed dozens of men who were travelling in the ladies’ coach of Delhi Metro.

The decade old video shows some female cops manhandling and slapping the male passengers and removing them from the ladies compartment of the metro rail. Even some female passengers were also beating the men and forcibly removing them from the coach.

The old video has once again gone viral online. It has also sparked a discussion among the netizens with some questioning the high-handed behavior of the cops, while others defended the act.

“Is beating allowed? or fine is only allowed? how they can beat ?,” asked one user. “Will there be same treatment for women travelling in other coaches?,” questioned another.

“Is this allowed under the law ?? I doubt How this will increase the trust and confidence of Police in common people?”

On the other hand, several users supported the police’s stern action against the violators. “I guess this is the only way of inculcating some civic sense into people. Laatho k bhoot baaton se nahi maante,” a user commented.

Some netizens took a balanced approach, asserting that rules must be enforced but cops assaulting people is a violation in itself.

“If men are travelling in women-only coaches in the Delhi Metro, it’s a violation of the rules, and enforcement actions may be taken. However, using excessive force like beating raises concerns about proportionality and appropriate conduct. Authorities should enforce rules fairly but without unnecessary violence,” a user observed.