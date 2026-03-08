Watch: Father’s hands trembles before holding new born baby, netizens call it beautiful moment

Advertisement

As we all know that becoming parents is one of the most beautiful feeling in the world which everyone once in a lifetime wants to experience.

A heartwarming video has been uploaded on Instagram by a doctor of a hospital in which she captured this beautiful yet emotional moment of a father who holds his baby for the first time. The man looks nervous, happy and scared to hold the baby, he hesitated to hold the baby as he became father for the first time and didn’t know how to hold a baby. The doctor in the video is seen helping and teaching the man how to hold a baby with comforting him and calming him down.

This viral video by ‘drsuganyad3vi’ is captioned as, “The strongest person has trembling hands to hold the tiny joy. moments are lived. Memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second, the new joy joins the family.”

The video has garnered 127 million views, 6.8 million likes and 32k comments. In the comment section people say that reaction on his face is heart touching and congratulates him. One appreciates the doctor for comforting the father. One user says, “It’s make me cryy… I don’t know whyy🥺🥺🥺.” Another says, “Doctor rockz by handling father’s emotions 🔥🔥🔥.” Third user says, “lovely moment.. congratulations to 🎉 ma’am and the father❤️❤️.”

