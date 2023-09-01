WATCH: Father-daughter duo dance to ‘Ladka hai Deewana’ at wedding, Netizens left in awe

It would not be wrong to say that we are living in the age of viral videos. Every day, we come across several videos that make a lasting impression on our minds. A heart-warming clip featuring a father-daughter duo at a wedding has captured the attention of social media users.

In the video, the father-daughter duo can be seen synchronising their steps to the beats of “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.” The super hit track comes from the famous Bollywood film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ starring SRK and Kajol. The chemistry shared between the duo is what propelled the video to reach to maximum audience.

Very rightfully, they are also being referred to as the ‘cutest Rahul and Anjali’ on the internet.

The father-daughter duo dance video was originally shared on Instagram by an account named ‘Gavya-Om.’ Since getting shared, the video has garnered over 2.6 million views and a staggering 238k likes. The video also seems to have invoked a wave of emotions among viewers, leading to heartfelt responses on the video.

Netizens took it to the comments section of the post to express their views on the video. One comment read, “Best thing i watched today I’m glad dads r behaving like dads these days.” Another comment said, “Saving this for the future,” while yet another comment read, “Luckiest girl in the world.”

Take a look at the father-daughter duo dance video here: