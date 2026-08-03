Watch: Family’s safari turns unforgettable as tigress appears with three cubs at Tadoba

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For one lucky family on what was expected to be just another evening safari at Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, the day delivered more than they could have imagined.

In a video now going viral online, a tigress was filmed emerging from the dense forest with her three cubs – as close as a few metres to the family vehicle.

The family had ventured into the reserve that day hoping to catch a glimpse of some animals but their luck was quite limited after a considerable amount of time.

As they were on their return journey, some vehicles were stopped on the side of the road, and in less than a minute, a tigress softly tiptoed out from a tall patch of grass followed sequentially by her three tiny, playful cubs.

Their vehicle was left astounded in shocked silence as the tigress led her young ones across the tarmac. For those moments, as she confidently strode the width of the safari path, her cubs trailed in line behind her. At one point, it was noted that a motorcyclist inadvertently got quite close.

He was duly cautioned against it from the safari vehicle to ensure the tiger cubs did not have a hostile encounter.

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He then steered clear to let the family of tigers pass peacefully.

Wildlife enthusiasts and internet users have been captivated by this remarkable moment and congratulated the family on maintaining their composure.

The video served as a reminder to wildlife buffs across the internet of nature’s magnificence, especially the country’s thriving forest systems.

Watch the video here:

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