Watch: Family Performs Marriage Of Dead Bride And Groom 30 Years After Their Demise

By WCE 8
dead bride and groom marriage
Image credit- Twitter/AnnyArun

In an astounding incident, a bride and groom who died almost 30 years ago, have recently tied the knot. You might be wondering how is this even possible. Well, apparently, this is true and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada tradition.

In a post shared on Twitter, Anny Arun, gives a sneak peek of this weird tradition and calls it pretty prevalent.

Arun begins by saying that he attended a wedding on July 28 and it was worth writing about for a peculiar reason. It was not a normal ceremony, as both the bride and groom passed away about 30 years back. However, their families decided to get them married now.

The rest of the thread reads explains the whole scenario, “I’m attending a wedding today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today. For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada, this might sound funny.”

Further, Arun addressed it as a “serious tradition,” where the families of the deceased couple participate to witness this union. He also mentioned that no children are allowed around the rituals. “For those who die at childbirth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the childbirth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other’s house for the engagement,” he added.

“There will be marriage procession and finally tying the knots. If you are wondering if it’s easy to fix this marriage, hear me out. Recently, the groom’s family rejected a bride because the bride was a few years elder than the groom!” Arun wrote describing how it was a celebration for the families.

Arun also shared several videos from the ceremony, take a look:

Moreover, delicious food was also served during the wedding, watch:

Netizens took to the comment section to show their amazement towards this extraordinary tradition. While some were happy to be enlightened about it, others found it strange.

Here are some of the reactions:

Also Read: Watch: Bride and Groom dance to ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’ song, impress Internet with their coordinated steps

You might also like
Offbeat

Internet Stunned as video of 15-foot Python go viral

Offbeat

THIS is what ‘last selfie’ taken on earth will look like, predicts AI-…

Offbeat

Students make bridge of chairs for teacher amid water logging: Watch

Offbeat

Beautiful girl in black outfit exhibits huge black cobra: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.