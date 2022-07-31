Watch: Family Performs Marriage Of Dead Bride And Groom 30 Years After Their Demise

In an astounding incident, a bride and groom who died almost 30 years ago, have recently tied the knot. You might be wondering how is this even possible. Well, apparently, this is true and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada tradition.

In a post shared on Twitter, Anny Arun, gives a sneak peek of this weird tradition and calls it pretty prevalent.

Arun begins by saying that he attended a wedding on July 28 and it was worth writing about for a peculiar reason. It was not a normal ceremony, as both the bride and groom passed away about 30 years back. However, their families decided to get them married now.

The rest of the thread reads explains the whole scenario, “I’m attending a wedding today. You might ask why it deserves a tweet. Well, the groom is dead actually. And the bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today. For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada, this might sound funny.”

Further, Arun addressed it as a “serious tradition,” where the families of the deceased couple participate to witness this union. He also mentioned that no children are allowed around the rituals. “For those who die at childbirth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the childbirth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other’s house for the engagement,” he added.

I’m attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserve a tweet. Well groom is dead actually. And bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago. And their marriage is today. For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada this might sound funny. But (contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

..its a serious tradition here. For those who died in child birth, they are usually married off to another child who is deceased during the child birth. All the customs happen just like any marriage. Two families will go to each other’s house for the engagement(contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

, there will be marriage procession and finally tieing the knots. If you are wondering its easy to fix this marriage, hear me out. Recently groom family rejected a bride because bride was few year elder to the groom! Anyway I find these customs beautiful. — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

“There will be marriage procession and finally tying the knots. If you are wondering if it’s easy to fix this marriage, hear me out. Recently, the groom’s family rejected a bride because the bride was a few years elder than the groom!” Arun wrote describing how it was a celebration for the families.

Arun also shared several videos from the ceremony, take a look:

I reached a bit late and missed the procession. Marriage function already started. First groom brings the ‘Dhare Saree’ which should be worn by the bride. They also give enough time for the bride to get dressed! pic.twitter.com/KqHuKhmqnj — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

While bride getting ready groom is already waiting. Isn’t that always a thing? 😁 pic.twitter.com/7QvFCiI3Re — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Bride and groom do the ‘Saptapadhi’ 7 rounds before sit for the marriage. pic.twitter.com/IMnSEb4rio — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Moreover, delicious food was also served during the wedding, watch:

Finally yummy food. Fish fry, Chicken Sukka, Kadle Balyar, Mutton gravy with idly 😍 And the couple ‘lives’ happily ever after! Probably in the afterlife! pic.twitter.com/rDUfW8foer — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Netizens took to the comment section to show their amazement towards this extraordinary tradition. While some were happy to be enlightened about it, others found it strange.

Here are some of the reactions:

Thanks for throwing light on this tradition. Never knew. Does this marriage has any special name? — Salt’nSpicy (@saltnspicy) July 29, 2022

I think the tradition is present in Korean/Chinese cultures too. I remember, there was a Kdrama, Master’s Sun (of So Ji Sub🤭 & Gong Hyo Jin), where a dead bride is chosen for a dead groom by a Shaman, who is assigned by their families to keep the souls in peace in afterlife. — AyeKay (@AKay0113) July 29, 2022

Very strange tradition indeed. Btw how are groom and bride represented, like they have murti or something like that? — MángoMan (@Mango_Man101) July 29, 2022