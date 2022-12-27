Watch: Family discovers a dangerous black mamba underneath their Christmas tree

Christmas is a special day for people all over the world. It is a festival where everyone gathers together and enjoys the festive to the fullest. Decorating home and placing a Christmas tree is a traditional method of celebrating the festival.

This festive is also said to be a season of bringing miracles but a South African family had to undergo a shock that is sure to leave them with long-lasting memories. The family was left terrified after a six and a half foot venomous snake wriggled out under the Christmas tree. The snake was identified as a black mamba, that belongs to the most poisonous family snake Elapidae. Soon after, the family called a professional snake catcher to get rid of the poisonous wriggling creature.

The snake catcher, Nick Evans, publicly shared the shocking incident on his Facebook handle with a caption. The caption read, ‘Santa left me an early Christmas present, although not at my house, under someone else’s Christmas tree in Queens burgh.’

Take a look:

The pictures of the black mamba in Christmas tree have left the internet petrified. So far, the post has garnered 2k likes and tons of comments. Netizens flocked to the comment section with their reactions. One user wrote, ‘Thank u Nick Evans for scaring the bejeezles out of me. I was literally putting up my tree and had to read this. I mean really who needs a Christmas tree, I’m putting the kids gifts under the table this year, while another commented, ”I’m not putting up a tree now.”