Watch: Emirates’ viral ad, woman stands on top of Burj Khalifa

Emirates, which is the largest airline and the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates has released a new ad featuring a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai has taken the internet by storm.

The 30-second advertisement opens up with Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor, standing on top of Burj Khalifa. She can be seen in the Emirates uniform while holding up message boards that read, “Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better.”

At the end, the camera pans out showing a picturesque view of Dubai’s skyline in the backdrop. The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world with a height of around 830 m from the ground to the tip.

With the new ad, Emirates has tried to express gratitude to UK’s international travel curbs for removing it off their red list.

Nicole also shared the ad on her Instagram page with the caption, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done. A big shout out to Emirates Airlines for your creative marketing idea! It was a pleasure being a part of the team!”

Emirates also took to their Instagram page to share a short clip of the BTS of the ad film. The video was captioned, “Real or fake? A lot of you have asked this question and we’re here to answer it.

Here’s how we made it to the top of the world’s tallest building, the @BurjKhalifa.

Watch BTS video here: