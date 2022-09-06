elephant enters hospital in west bengal
Image credit- Twitter/Susanta Nanda IFS

Watch: Elephant Enters Hospital In West Bengal, Leaves Internet In Splits

A video that has circulated on all social media platforms shows an elephant walking inside an hospital in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

Elephants are humongous cuties that often leave us laughing with their adorable acts. However, when they get angry it can create chaos and panic among people. Recently, a video that has circulated on all social media platforms shows an elephant walking inside an army cantonment in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. While the animal moved freely within the building, it left people present there terrified.

Some even tried to capture the elephant on their mobile phones from a distance as it moved towards a room. Although it is not yet quite clear why the elephant was there or what happened next, the short clip has left netizens with several questions.

IFS Susanta Nanda also took to his Twitter account to share a few pics from the incident along with the caption, “Elephants in the room… From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.”

The video triggered an array of reactions on social media, mostly funny. Some were quick to point out that elephants entering the residential areas is only a result of deforestation.

One person commented, “Inspection time” and another user wrote, “Please solve their complaint.”

Third comment read, “He came back so that he could pass his exams.” and another person said.”

Here are some other reaction:

