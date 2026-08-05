Watch: Elderly man’s sweet gesture for wife melts hearts, internet calls them ‘couple goals’

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An elderly couple’s tender moments at a restaurant in India have won the hearts of millions of users on social media.

Captured in a short clip shared on Instagram by an IT recruiter based in Assam, the heartwarming incident sees the husband slowly carrying two plates of delicious-looking food to the table where his wife sits. As he walks, the man ensures to carry them steadily.

In the video, he places the first plate in front of his wife and his own across the table before finally settling down.

The couple is then seen quietly eating their meals. For many users, this was an ideal depiction of love manifesting in simple gestures of care and regard.

The videographer stated, “My heart felt so full watching them, I don’t know why, but it made me emotional.”

“I silently wished my future would look like this with my partner,” she added.

The video went viral after many users expressed similar sentiments of wanting such relationships of their own.

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The incident also triggered conversations on what defines a long-lasting relationship, with netizens claiming it’s not about flashy love but countless loving-kind acts and gestures of support, coupled with patience and togetherness.

“This is truly relationship goals… Love comes from gestures like this,” one user wrote.

“Watching the elderly in this world continue to live in the pure beauty of love makes my faith stronger again,” wrote another user.

Watch the video here:

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